Berenberg Bank Lowers Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($64.12) to GBX 4,250 ($56.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($46.09) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Research analysts expect that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Clarkson news, insider Constantin Cotzias bought 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,549 ($47.41) per share, with a total value of £26,333.58 ($35,177.10). Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
