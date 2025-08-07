Berenberg Bank Lowers Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($64.12) to GBX 4,250 ($56.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($46.09) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CKN

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,680 ($49.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,365.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,600.71. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,630 ($35.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,535 ($60.58).

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 98.60 ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Research analysts expect that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Clarkson news, insider Constantin Cotzias bought 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,549 ($47.41) per share, with a total value of £26,333.58 ($35,177.10). Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.