Best Financial Stocks To Watch Now – August 4th

Coinbase Global, Berkshire Hathaway, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. They represent an ownership stake in businesses whose core activities include lending, underwriting, investment management and risk‐transfer services. Because their profitability depends heavily on interest rates, credit cycles and market sentiment, financial stocks often behave differently from those in other industries and are closely watched as indicators of economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $317.42. 7,760,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532,264. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $14.98 on Monday, hitting $457.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,702. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $987.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.10.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $4.15 on Monday, hitting $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,416,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,799,930. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

