Blue Owl Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,134 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof282% compared to the typical volume of 5,274 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 216.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

