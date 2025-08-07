BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.31.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$105.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$97.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$110.85. The firm has a market cap of C$46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 397.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

