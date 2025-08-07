British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,800 ($64.12) to GBX 5,200 ($69.46) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.07) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($56.10) to GBX 4,400 ($58.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 2,800 ($37.40) to GBX 3,300 ($44.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,960 ($52.90).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 4,209.57 ($56.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,675.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,336.04. The company has a market cap of £92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,556.23 ($34.15) and a one year high of GBX 4,236 ($56.59).

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 162.90 ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. On average, research analysts predict that British American Tobacco will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at British American Tobacco

In related news, insider Soraya Benchikh bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,131 ($55.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,272.05 ($3,035.07). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,296 ($44.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.96 ($26,461.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,276 shares of company stock worth $4,601,247. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Articles

