Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $269.14 and last traded at $261.48, with a volume of 386338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.46.

The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,048 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

