Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GBCI opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after buying an additional 113,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,799,000 after buying an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

