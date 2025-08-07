Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target at $14.38

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.3846.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 46.5%

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $5.67 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $522.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 47.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

