Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target at $17.50

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.2222.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.16. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

