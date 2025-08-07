Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hershey’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

