Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in July

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,180,500 shares, anincreaseof48.9% from the June 30th total of 38,413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,590.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,590.3 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Shares of BDWBF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

