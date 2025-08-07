Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in July

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,180,500 shares, anincreaseof48.9% from the June 30th total of 38,413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,590.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,590.3 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
Shares of BDWBF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.