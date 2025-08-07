CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

CAB Payments Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LON CABP opened at GBX 46.75 ($0.62) on Tuesday. CAB Payments has a 12-month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.80 ($1.77). The company has a market cap of £118.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.71.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

