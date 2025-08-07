Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading Up 7.8% After Earnings Beat

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $78.93 and last traded at $79.49. 44,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 425,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $482,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cabot by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

