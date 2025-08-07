California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Bay Commercial Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Commercial Bank and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Commercial Bank 17.36% 7.44% 0.93% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Bay Commercial Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bay Commercial Bank pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bay Commercial Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bay Commercial Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bay Commercial Bank and California First Leasing”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Commercial Bank $138.09 million 2.16 $23.61 million $2.18 12.41 California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bay Commercial Bank has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Volatility and Risk

Bay Commercial Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bay Commercial Bank and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Commercial Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bay Commercial Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Bay Commercial Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bay Commercial Bank is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

Bay Commercial Bank beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

