Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.7024 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 881,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 53,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 54,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.