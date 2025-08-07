Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Receives C$17.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$12.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.24.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

