Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive Outlook of ON FY2025 Earnings

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 7,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.