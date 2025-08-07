Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Krystal Biotech FY2025 Earnings

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.22.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $207.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after buying an additional 365,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $42,223,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200,244 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,455,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

