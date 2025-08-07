Capital One Financial Weighs in on Transocean Q3 Earnings

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Transocean Trading Up 4.6%

Transocean stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $128,894,000 after buying an additional 651,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,348,095 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,658 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,470,701 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 520,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 340,841 shares in the company, valued at $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.