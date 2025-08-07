Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 135,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 66,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $42,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

