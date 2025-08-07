Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,426,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,807,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

