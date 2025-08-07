Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,360,000 shares, anincreaseof48.7% from the June 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

