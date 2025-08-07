Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 5.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 11.5% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $283.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.83.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

