Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 114.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,106 shares during the period. ADAPT Investment Managers SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 216,336 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 937,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 803,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 234,438 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

