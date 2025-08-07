Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

NYSE CVX opened at $152.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

