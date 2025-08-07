Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $174.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $152.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,016,000 after purchasing an additional 281,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

