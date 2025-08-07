Chevron’s (CVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $186.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $177.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

Chevron stock opened at $152.82 on Monday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $266.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.