Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.