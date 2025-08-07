Cigna Group’s (CI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has a $350.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $388.00.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.72.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $270.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Institutional Trading of Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

