CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 12.2% Following Strong Earnings

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.64. Approximately 526,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,939,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,020. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 965,964 shares of company stock worth $24,388,299. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

