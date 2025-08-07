Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGTX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CGTX Free Report ) by 814.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

