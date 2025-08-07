Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%
CGTX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $44.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on CGTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
Read More
