Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $335.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $300.10 and last traded at $302.33. 6,148,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 11,515,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.17.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,789.34. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,208,340 shares of company stock worth $442,911,206 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,736 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,676,000 after purchasing an additional 92,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.