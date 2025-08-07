Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $248.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.18.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.9%

COIN stock opened at $303.58 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,208,340 shares of company stock valued at $442,911,206 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after purchasing an additional 875,359 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

