Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

View Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.