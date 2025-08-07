Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.95. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 299,429 shares changing hands.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.