CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. CommScope has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. CommScope’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in CommScope by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope by 7.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

