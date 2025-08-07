Comparing Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 322.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas Energy Solutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Atlas Energy Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Antero Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 1.20% 3.11% 1.71% Antero Midstream 39.53% 21.67% 7.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 7 4 0 2.36 Antero Midstream 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Antero Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.1111, indicating a potential upside of 56.85%. Antero Midstream has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Antero Midstream”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $1.06 billion 1.43 $59.94 million $0.31 39.30 Antero Midstream $1.11 billion 8.07 $400.89 million $0.95 19.64

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Antero Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Antero Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

