Comparing GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) & BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BP and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP 0.29% 9.11% 2.58% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BP and GeoPetro Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP 2 13 1 1 2.06 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

BP presently has a consensus target price of $35.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given BP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BP is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

This table compares BP and GeoPetro Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP $194.63 billion 0.46 $381.00 million ($0.46) -73.66 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BP has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of BP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BP beats GeoPetro Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

