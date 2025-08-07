Contrasting Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) and Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $330.31 million 2.39 -$15.75 million ($0.20) -94.18 Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Susquehanna Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Susquehanna Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp -8.38% 6.36% 0.51% Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; owner-occupied; single-family residential; commercial; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

