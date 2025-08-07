Contrasting Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) & Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP – Get Free Report) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Forward Air -31.66% -242.42% -25.08%

Volatility & Risk

Celadon Group has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

97.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celadon Group and Forward Air”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Forward Air $2.47 billion 0.37 -$816.97 million ($29.05) -1.03

Celadon Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Air.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Celadon Group and Forward Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Forward Air 0 2 3 0 2.60

Forward Air has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Forward Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Summary

Forward Air beats Celadon Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

