Contrasting EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 22.86% 7.74% 3.21% EPR Properties 25.28% 7.66% 3.21%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $444.97 million 5.62 $72.56 million $0.84 23.65 EPR Properties $698.07 million 5.83 $146.07 million $2.03 26.35

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and EPR Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. Urban Edge Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 EPR Properties 1 4 2 1 2.38

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $57.3571, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Urban Edge Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

