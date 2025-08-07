Contrasting Perfect (PERF) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Perfect and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect 9.52% 4.36% 3.51% Perfect Competitors -196.71% -55.34% -6.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perfect and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect $60.20 million $5.02 million 32.00 Perfect Competitors $2.16 billion $340.73 million 5.27

Perfect’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect. Perfect is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

60.0% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Perfect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Perfect has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perfect’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perfect beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Perfect Company Profile

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, e.l.e., benefit, Sally Hansen, Belcorp, Decorté, NARS, Aveda, Madisonreed, kate, Sofina iP, Jillstuart, Cosnova, Beekman, Marianna, Ardell, tarte, and Coffret D’or. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, France, and Others. The company was founded by Alice H. Chang on February 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

