Critical Analysis: Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 4.85% 7.35% 2.55% Hino Motors -12.41% -104.94% -17.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Hino Motors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.36 $11.05 billion C$3.29 4.42 Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion ($23.85) -0.94

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mercedes-Benz Group and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Hino Motors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

