CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.4%

CUBE stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 115.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CubeSmart by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1,776.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.