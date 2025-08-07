D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 569,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,286.25. This trade represents a 1.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 953,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,268.72. This represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $139,200. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

