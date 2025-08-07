DA Davidson Comments on Fluor’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Read Our Latest Report on FLR

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at $41,272,526.97. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,847,000 after buying an additional 550,793 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,467,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fluor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,391,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,971,000 after buying an additional 273,156 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Fluor by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.