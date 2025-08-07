DA Davidson Forecasts Cognex’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Melius raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Cognex Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. Cognex has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 231.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

