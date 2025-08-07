Data Storage (DTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Data Storage to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Data Storage stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of 235.12 and a beta of 1.21. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

