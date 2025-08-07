Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 309

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 400 ($5.34) to GBX 309 ($4.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s previous close.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOM. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.08) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.20 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.76). The stock has a market cap of £792.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($21,239.65). 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.