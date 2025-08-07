Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 910 ($12.16) to GBX 815 ($10.89) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($9.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 660 ($8.82) to GBX 560 ($7.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

LON:ATG opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.66) on Monday. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 345 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 658 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of £430.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 461.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.49.

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

