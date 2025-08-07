Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 910 ($12.16) to GBX 815 ($10.89) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 ($9.68) to GBX 710 ($9.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 660 ($8.82) to GBX 560 ($7.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
